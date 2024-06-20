HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE SS25 Collection

Presented at Mobilier National in Paris, the HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Spring Summer 2025 Collection, “Up, Up, and Away,” draws inspiration from the phenomena caused by wind, crafts and designs that react to wind, and forms that embody wind. This collection features sheer, lightweight textiles, voluminous silhouettes, and garments that come to life as soon as the air is in motion. It further explores the potential of the brand’s pleating technology, showcasing garments that move with grace and fluidity.

The “KITE” design series interprets the structure of a kite, transforming the garment into a sculptural piece when worn. Voluminous silhouettes can be adjusted by fastening and unfastening buttons, allowing the wearer to alter the shape and flow of the fabric. This dynamic design captures the playful and unpredictable nature of wind, creating garments that seem to soar and flutter with each movement.

Inspired by parachutes, the “PARACHUTE” series incorporates design elements from the original apparatus. Straps on the front resemble harnesses, while the garments are designed to inflate as air flows through them, creating a gentle, rounded silhouette on the back. A concealed interior belt allows the garment to be rolled and fastened, making it easy to carry.

The “WINDSWEPT PLAID” series features a distorted print that captures the movement of wind. By holding the print in strong wind, the fabric is allowed to flutter, resulting in a spontaneous plaid pattern. This series emphasizes the organic, unplanned beauty that can arise from natural forces, creating unique and eye-catching designs that reflect the elements. The “KITE COAT” takes inspiration from the construction of a kite, with curved seams and double stitching mimicking its structure. The sheer, lightweight fabric can be folded into one of its outer pockets, much like how a kite is packed away.

The “FRESHEN” series is made from a blend of recycled nylon and cotton in fresh colors, with a washed finish that gives the fabric a natural look and a softer silhouette. Jacket and pant styles feature large square pockets, adding practicality to the airy design. The “MC JANUARY” coat, available in crisp colors, features a soft, rounded silhouette and additional arm openings, allowing the sleeves to wave in the wind.

Lastly, the “WINDSWEPT SHIRT” series, made from lightweight hand-pleated fabric, features curved pleats that create windblown waves, with an extended necktie that can be tied or draped around, enhancing the feeling of garments swaying in the breeze. Take a closer look at the HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE SS25 collection in the Gallery below: