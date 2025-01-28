IM MEN FW25 Debuts Fly with IM MEN Collection in Paris

IM MEN presented its Fall Winter 2025.26 collection, Fly with IM MEN, at the historic Le Refectoire des Cordeliers in Paris. Rooted in Issey Miyake’s philosophy of “a piece of cloth,” the collection exemplifies the integration of traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, creating garments that transcend boundaries and celebrate freedom of expression.

Designed by Tokujin Yoshioka, the show’s installation brought the collection’s ethos to life. A moving piece of cloth symbolized the fluidity and transformative potential of fabric, capturing the dialogue between heritage and innovation. This philosophy is woven into every piece, emphasizing garments that adapt, transform, and evolve with their wearer.

FLY Series – Lightweight fabrics from IM MEN’s signature AIR series are reimagined to minimize waste by using selvage – fabric edges often discarded. Coats and jackets in this series can be worn upside down, offering different silhouettes based on button configurations, reflecting versatility and sustainability.

FLAT DRAPE – A study in geometry, this series features shirts, jackets, and pants that fold into squares. When worn, the squared corners transform into soft drapes, creating a graceful, fluid silhouette. Made from plant-based polyester, the fabric offers a balance of softness, stretch, and structure.

WALL Series – Outerwear designs highlight construction by showcasing inner panels on the exterior. Crafted from recycled polyester, the fabric is lightweight yet durable, with a luxurious sheen. The garments feature versatile elements like back panels that transform into hoods and adjustable button arrangements for multiple styling options.

HERON Series – Using Ultrasuede, a 100% plant-based artificial suede developed by Toray Industries, this series introduces innovative techniques, including gradient round cutouts applied by machinery not traditionally used in garment-making. Despite its voluminous silhouettes, the HERON series achieves lightweight construction, combining bold design with functionality.

SWITCH Series – Made from 100% plant-based nylon fiber, this series explores adaptability. Detachable padded linings serve dual purposes, such as linings doubling as vests. Jackets and coats feature back panels that can transform into hoods, creating garments that adjust to various needs and environments.

METALLIC ULTRA BOA – A standout in the collection, this series features artificial sheepskin co-developed with Toray Industries. Finished with foil printing for a metallic effect, the garments showcase angular silhouettes with bold slits and twisting zipper constructions that transform their structure, emphasizing the collection’s theme of adaptability and creativity.

A Vision of Sustainable Innovation – IM MEN’s use of plant-based and recycled materials, including Ultrasuede™ and advanced polyester fabrics, underscores the brand’s commitment to sustainability. The collection’s focus on minimal waste and transformative designs reflects a forward-thinking approach to clothing that prioritizes both creativity and responsibility.

The Fly with IM MEN collection exemplifies the spirit of liberation, creativity, and sustainability, hallmarks of the brand’s philosophy. By combining innovative materials, adaptable silhouettes, and timeless design, IM MEN continues to redefine the boundaries of fashion, offering garments that empower the wearer to move freely and embrace their individuality.