HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE x Ronan Bouroullec Collection

A part of the Fall Winter 2024/25 Collection of HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE, unveiled at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, stands out for its innovative collaboration with designer and artist Ronan Bouroullec. This partnership goes beyond aesthetics, integrating of artistic concepts into the design process. Bouroullec’s “Creative Session” with the brand’s design team turns his drawings into a rich source of inspiration for the clothes. By working closely with HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE’s designers, Bouroullec’s understanding of the brand’s design and his artistic vision come together to craft this collection.

A standout feature of this collection is the RB_DRAWING PLEATS. This design merges Bouroullec’s drawings with the brand’s signature pleated fabric. The pleats themselves are designed to echo the white space in Bouroullec’s artwork, while the shading enhances the vibrant colors and delicate brushstrokes.

The RB_DRAWING COAT showcases Bouroullec’s paintings on lightweight polyester fabric. Utilizing silkscreen printing with multiple plates for each color, the design captures the depth and subtlety of the original artworks. The simple silhouettes of the coat and poncho allow the complexity and vibrancy of the prints to take center stage.

Adding a playful twist to the collection is the RB_DRAWING PRESS SHIRT. These shirts are created by folding the fabric before applying heat and pressure with a transfer sheet of Bouroullec’s drawings. This process ensures each shirt features a unique placement of the artwork, resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces that are spontaneous.

Ronan Bouroullec, from Quimper, Brittany, has built a distinguished career over the past two decades, with his work spanning furniture, lighting, urban spaces, architecture, and installations. His daily drawing practice fuels his design work, making his collaboration with HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE a natural extension of his creative process. Explore the collection further in the gallery below: