A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE and Nature Architects Launch TYPE-V Project

A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE has unveiled the TYPE-V project in collaboration with design studio Nature Architects, officially bringing to market a menswear innovation first introduced during Milan Design Week 2023. The project transforms flat fabric into a structured garment using heat and precise design algorithms, no traditional sewing required.

The standout piece from this drop is a blouson jacket that forms its three-dimensional shape when exposed to high-temperature steam. The garment is built using the A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE “Steam Stretch” technique, now enhanced through a design framework created by Nature Architects. Their Direct Functional Modeling™ (DFM) technology calculates how the textile should contract to form complex pleated structures, essentially programming the shape into the fabric itself.

Unlike traditional clothing production, where multiple fabric pieces are cut and assembled, the TYPE-V project minimizes manual construction. Instead, the garment is designed as a single surface that self-structures into shape when activated by heat. This method opens the door to creating sculptural forms previously unachievable through standard tailoring.

TYPE-V introduces a new kind of menswear silhouette, technical, clean-lined, and rooted in digital design. The blouson’s minimal seams and engineered volume bring function and form into sharp alignment, challenging the conventional boundaries between garment and object.

With the TYPE-V release, A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE reinforces its role at the edge of wearable innovation. By combining material science with algorithmic precision, the label continues to reimagine how menswear can be constructed, worn, and experienced.