Nigo designs a high-speed journey for Kenzo Fall Winter 2025

Kenzo unveiled its Fall Winter 2025 Men’s Collection on January 24, 2025, at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris under the direction of Nigo. Inspired by the Maison’s Fall Winter 1998 Train Show, the collection reimagined the journey between Tokyo and Paris as a high-speed cultural exchange. Nigo’s vision infused archival references with modern energy, mixing the essence of travel with a forward-thinking approach to fashion.

The collection’s silhouettes were rooted in classic English tailoring but infused with elements of Japanese design. Jackets reworked with kimono-style waistcoats and deconstructed salopettes in denim highlighted the balance between structure and fluidity. Boxy utility jackets crafted from vibrant mohair and rugged bombers softened with pastel hues further exemplified this interplay. Subtle details like turned-up selvedge denim and intricate knitwear techniques gave the collection a contemporary, preppy edge.

Motifs inspired by train travel featured prominently throughout the collection, from patterns echoing the blurred motion of passing landscapes to prints depicting Parisian and Japanese scenes. These motifs were brought to life through various techniques, appearing on shirts, T-shirts, knitwear, and tailoring. Archival elements such as diagonal stripes and leaf-inspired patterns were reinterpreted, while Kenzo Weave, a nod to traditional Japanese flooring designs, was expressed in shearling, jacquards, and quilted textiles. A bold paisley motif added vibrancy to khaki and brightly colored pieces.

Nigo also drew inspiration from his childhood memories, incorporating graphics inspired by Japanese pachinko slot machines into knitwear. Train station matrix designs were transformed into playful embellishments, adding another layer of texture and storytelling to the collection. This blend of tactile materials and rich patterns created a cohesive narrative of movement and cultural dialogue.

A key collaboration with graffiti artist Futura 2000 brought a dynamic artistic perspective to the collection. Known for his abstract graffiti style, Futura 2000 merged his signature atom motif with Kenzo’s iconic boke flower emblem. The collaboration resulted in standout pieces such as embroidered denim, bleached prints, and space-inspired knitwear that mirrored the spray-paint aesthetic of Futura’s work. A grizzly-effect shearling varsity jacket featuring a hand-painted Kenzo logo further highlighted the synergy between Nigo and Futura 2000, adding an expressive and individualistic touch.

The commuter-inspired accessories in the collection reinforced its connection to travel. Leather bags were crafted to resemble paper materials, including lunch bags, bottle carriers, and baguette folders, blending practicality with creativity. Footwear options offered a wide range of influences, including round-toe creepers in shearling and suede, two-tone spectator shoes with lightweight soles, and reimagined Dome sneakers made with mohair materials. Additional accessories, such as leather belts with boke-shaped eyelets and artificial flower boutonnières, added thoughtful finishing details.

Production by Back of the House

Show music produced by Erik Friedlander

Content production by Kitten

Styling by Max Pearmain

Casting by Mischa Notcutt for 11 casting

Make up by Lucy Bridge and the Make Up For Ever team

Hair by Virginie Moreira

Nails by Ama Quashie