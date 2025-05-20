LOEWE Focuses on Proportion for Fall Winter 2025 Precollection

LOEWE rethinks the male figure for Fall Winter 2025 through a precollection that prefers pause over spectacle. Captured by Gray Sorrenti, the campaign narrows its focus to interiors, modernist homes filled with soft light and sharper edges. The images center on actors Josh O’Connor and Stéphane Bak, both pictured in scenes that feel unfinished but charged with intention.

The decision to place the collection in these ambiguous spaces shifts the tone. Large panes of glass, bare walls, and muted textures create a frame where the clothes can speak without noise. Nothing distracts. Everything contributes.

Josh O’Connor sits on a neutral sofa, his gaze direct, his posture casual but weighted. A black leather blouson folds cleanly against the grain of the upholstery, while the Featherlight Puzzle bag rests nearby, not as a prop, but as part of the scene. Stéphane Bak stretches across a desk, his eyes closed, his hand wrapped around the same bag. The act feels meditative rather than performative.

These aren’t portraits in the traditional sense. Instead, they document moments caught between movement, silent rehearsals or private rituals. Nothing in the room announces itself. Instead, reflections off glass surfaces and fragments of greenery imply that something always exists just outside the frame.

The Fall Winter 2025 precollection pivots on structure and control, tailoring that holds its form, shapes that build away from the body, and pieces that reinterpret function. Coats retain clean lines without stiffness. Trousers fall with weight but no excess.

Texture plays a critical role. Leathers absorb and reflect light, florals soften the outline, and controlled volumes add tension to otherwise minimal silhouettes. These garments don’t lean into nostalgia or overt masculinity. Instead, they ask how a man might move through space when given silence and time.

Accessories sharpen the tone of the collection. The Puzzle bag returns with subtle shifts, smooth finishes, tonal color palettes, and even a biker belt detail. In these frames, the bag doesn’t carry narrative weight, it balances it. The Madrid, with its new soft calfskin surface, enters the menswear wardrobe without disruption.

The Roll-top Backpack and the Ola push the category further. The former arrives in new textiles fit for movement; the latter introduces frill not as ornament but as structure.

The Fall Winter 2025 precollection arrives May 29 at LOEWE stores and online. The campaign stays close to the interior, both architecturally and emotionally.