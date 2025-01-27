Willy Chavarria Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Willy Chavarria celebrated a decade of boundary-pushing fashion with the unveiling of his Fall Winter 2025 collection, titled Tarantula, on January 24th, 2025. Hosted at the historic American Cathedral in Paris, the show was a monumental moment, bringing together luminaries from fashion, music, and film. With J Balvin, Becky G, Honey Dijon, and Indya Moore among the attendees, the event highlighted Chavarria’s cultural significance and global reach.

Tarantula marks a bold chapter in Chavarria’s journey, showcasing a meticulous exploration of light and shadow through a neo-Baroque lens. The collection blends American resilience with European finesse, reflecting Chavarria’s Mexican-American roots while embracing global sophistication. A palette of Opulent Gold, Baroque Blue, Crimson Elegance, and Majestic Plum created a sense of drama, while textures like Italian silks, velvets, and double-faced cashmere elevated the collection’s tactile luxury. Signature Chavarria elements, such as exaggerated shoulders and sculptural tailoring, reappeared with fresh interpretations, including the unisex Chuco suit and voluminous opera jackets.

In a standout anniversary collection, Chavarria leaned into innovation while honoring his brand’s cultural ethos. The introduction of the “Body-Tee,” a bodysuit inspired by his popular oversized tees, exemplified his ability to merge practicality with style. Equally compelling were the new Toluca pants, featuring baggy, stacked legs in cotton velvet or wool twill, and graphic motifs that paid homage to Chicano pride and identity. Each piece celebrated individuality, resilience, and the power of self-expression, underscoring Chavarria’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Beyond fashion, the collection reflected a dedication to sustainability and social justice. Collaborations with Return to Vendor, Recyctex, and eBay emphasized circularity, with pieces like the Chuco Suit benefiting the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund. Chavarria’s ongoing partnership with Tinder further amplified these values, with the debut of the How We Love Is Who We Are sweatshirt supporting the Human Rights Campaign in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. Meanwhile, his collaboration with adidas revisited 90s hip-hop aesthetics through oversized bombers and combat boot-inspired sneakers, offering a lifestyle collection that resonated with a wide audience.

The runway show also showcased Chavarria’s commitment to storytelling. Ilumine Tu Camino, a photographic essay by Carlos Jaramillo, inspired a series of silk scarves that celebrated the landscapes and communities of South-Central Los Angeles. The inclusion of archival pieces sourced from eBay added another layer of narrative, blending past and present to spark conversations about accessibility and the future of fashion. Each collaboration—from Adobe’s documentation of Paris Fashion Week to M.A.C Cosmetics’ artistry—underscored the thoughtfulness and depth behind the collection.

With Tarantula, Willy Chavarria celebrated his brand’s milestone and expanded its impact on global fashion. This collection is a call to action, inviting the disenfranchised to reclaim their dignity and inspire change. From the heart of Paris, Chavarria reminded us that resistance and persistence are as much about fashion as they are about identity, love, and the power of community.