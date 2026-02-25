LOEWE Welcomes Théodore Pellerin as Brand Ambassador

LOEWE announces Canadian actor Théodore Pellerin as its newest brand ambassador. He becomes the first male ambassador appointed under the creative direction of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The collaboration reflects a shared sensibility grounded in curiosity, personal expression, and attention to process. For Pellerin, the role reflects alignment with people and ideas he respects. He describes the relationship as rooted in mutual understanding and creative openness.

“For me, becoming a LOEWE ambassador is more about alignment than representation,” Pellerin explains. He values collaboration with individuals he admires and with whom he shares a creative perspective. He sees LOEWE as a House where intelligence and curiosity guide the work. He recognizes an environment that supports individual voice and encourages exploration.

Pellerin built his career across independent cinema and larger productions. He worked with directors including Ari Aster, Eliza Hittman, Xavier Dolan, and Sophie Dupuis. He continues to expand his presence across film, television, and stage while maintaining a focused and thoughtful approach.

Pellerin received a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award for Alex Russell’s Lurker. He earned the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for Pauline Loquès’s debut feature Nino and secured a César Award nomination for the same project. He recently completed Nicole Garcia’s Milo alongside Marion Cotillard and currently films Tom Ford’s Cry to Heaven in Rome.

Pellerin sees a strong connection between his acting process and LOEWE’s approach, citing attention to detail and respect for time. He works through immersion, observation, and adjustment, valuing the quiet development that gives depth to performance.

“I’m also drawn to the balance LOEWE has between rigor and playfulness,” he says. He relates this balance to his own creative process, where structure supports experimentation and discovery. He seeks depth through sustained attention and careful engagement with material.

McCollough and Hernandez see in Pellerin the values they continue to shape at LOEWE, describing acting as a discipline where preparation allows spontaneity and discovery. They point to his openness to experimentation and instinctive approach to character.

This appointment marks an important moment as LOEWE continues under new creative leadership. McCollough and Hernandez identify shared openness to dialogue, experimentation, and possibility.