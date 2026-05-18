BTS Star Jung Kook Will Debut His Calvin Klein Capsule

Calvin Klein will release Jung Kook for Calvin Klein, its first collaborative collection with the BTS star, online on May 19 and in select stores on May 20. The capsule moves his role with the brand into a new category, shifting from campaign presence to direct creative involvement. After fronting Calvin Klein denim and underwear campaigns, Jung Kook now brings his own style language into a product release built around the partnership.

The collection includes around 20 pieces, with denim sets among the central items. Calvin Klein will mark the release with a new co-branded logo, “CKJK EST. 2026,” created specifically for the collaboration. The logo gives the capsule a distinct identity within the brand’s wider offer, while the product range gives fans a clearer connection to Jung Kook’s aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

The project follows Jung Kook’s appointment as Calvin Klein global ambassador in March 2023. His first campaign generated major attention, with fans driving heavy traffic to the brand’s official website and fast sell-outs across several markets. Since then, his Calvin Klein visuals have remained a major focus for BTS fans, fashion audiences, and the brand’s global community.

Calvin Klein confirmed the capsule with a reel showing Jung Kook signing his name across the Calvin Klein logo. The reveal followed weeks of speculation, sparked by social media hints featuring the initials CK and JK, the number 97, and visual clues linked to the artist. Fans connected the number to Jung Kook’s birth year and identified other details through his recognizable image, including a partial view from behind and references associated with his personal style.

A new promotional campaign will accompany the capsule. Calvin Klein will center the visuals on Jung Kook’s creative direction, presenting the collection through his image and role in the design process. The campaign will introduce the pieces as part of a larger creative chapter for the partnership, connecting the product launch to the visual impact that has defined his work with the brand since 2023.