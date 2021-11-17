Supreme Launches the Fall 2021 Collection With Missoni

Supreme has collaborated with the iconic luxury brand Missoni on a new capsule collection for Fall 2021. Combining Missoni’s signature knitwear with Supreme’s street smarts, the collection consists of a jacket, sweater, polo, hooded sweatshirt and crusher. The collection will be available worldwide from November 18th.

Best known for its distinctive and vibrant knitwear, Italian luxury house Missoni began in a small knitwear studio opened by newly married couple Ottavio Missoni and Rosita Jelmini. Coming from garment backgrounds prior to establishing their company north of Milan, both Ottavio and Rosita used their knowledge of knitwear construction and machinery to develop the innovative approach to lightweight knits that would become Missoni’s signature.