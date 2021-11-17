Discover H&M Innovation Circular Design Collection

Fashion brand H&M unveiled their most innovative collection yet Innovation Circular Design Story, that celebrates sustainability, as well as the fun and eclectic nature of fashion. The collection that reinterprets timeless style elements in a modern way, focuses on forward-thinking design and innovative materials. Fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti captured the campaign that celebrates the optimism and individuality. In charge of styling was Ib Kamara.

People get a picture in their head when you talk about circularity. With Circular design story, we wanted, to show it is possible to do a bright, fashion-focused collection that is designed with circularity in mind. We wanted to show new possibilities, and offer something hopeful. — Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M

“The H&M design team has done extensive work to ensure that every garment has been designed with circularity in mind. Considering what happens at the end of the life cycle, when starting the design process, is one of the key concepts that can move the industry forward. As is taking responsibility for own textile waste and producing mono fibre garments to further enable recyclability.” – from H&M

