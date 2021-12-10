Designer Jeremy Scott presented MOSCHINO Fall Winter 2022 Collection, with a lookbook captured by photographer Marcus Mam. The collection presentes designers bravado, with bright colors, color blocking and vast amount of optic prints. The stars of the lookbook are models Noah Brown, Denek Kania, Trevor Signorino and Islam Dulatov. In charge of styling was Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, with makeup from Kabuki, hair by Jimmy Paul, nails by Naomi Yasuda. The casting was the work of Samuel Ellis Scheinman from dm casting.