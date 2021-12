American designer THOM BROWNE presented his Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Marcello Arena. For this season, Browne brings his signature kilts in half-pleated, half-straight versions, modular dresses, tote leather lobster bags, backpacks, blazers in signature black, white, grey and navy colorways with an addition of jade and blue. In charge of styling was Maria Giulia Riva, with makeup from Michiko Ikeda, hair by Armando Cherillo.