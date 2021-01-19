in Fall Winter 2021.22, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week, Videos

MFW: A PERSONAL NOTE 73 Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

With the FW21.22 collection, A Personal Note 73 explores and celebrates Italia’s ’60 culture

Chinese brand A Personal Note 73 (APN73) showcased their Fall Winter 2021.22 collection with a fashion film titled VIRTUAL-REALITY.TV, on January 17th, as part of the ongoing Digital Milan Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by Italian ’60 culture, and the works of film director Bernardo Bertolucci and painter Francis Bacon – and the similarities / contrasts between these two artists.

I am extremely pleased to be back with APN73 to Milan which represents the city I am most creatively close to and whose heritage menswear calendar best reflects my aesthetic vision – Andrea Pompilio

“Deeply embedded in the Italia 60’s culture, APN73 AW21 collection will feature oversize shapes a diverse and bold color palette combining bright yellow, orange and green and electric blue melted with hints of natural warm colours such as camel, chocolate, coffee and grey applied to a variety of winter fabrics spanning felted wool, technical wool and combined with the checked and stripe patterns signature of Pompilio.” – From APN73

