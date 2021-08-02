Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2022 Collection Is Inspired by Music Festivals

Designer Neil Barrett is for years a must see show on Milano Fashion Week schedule, yet the brand and the designer for another season focus on a digital presentation of their latest collection due to covid-19 safety measures.

Photographer Alecio Ferrari has teamed up with models on the rise Etienne de Testa, Marcelo Zhang, Taylor Kae Knott, and Theodor Pal to present the new collection with a 31 outfit lookbook.

Inspired by music festivals such as the Burning Man, Barrett brings in his strong mix of sportswear and formalwear into the music inspired setting. The label’s signature prints go hand in hand with the dynamic and freedom taken theme of the collection.

Discover all the looks from Neil Barrett Spring Summer 2022 Menswear collection in our gallery:

Photographer Alecio Ferrari

Models Etienne de Testa, Marcelo Zhang, Taylor Kae Knott, and Theodor Pal

Hair Style and Makeup Simone Piacenti and Antonio Navoni

Production by Sebastiano Leddi and Giulia Castellini