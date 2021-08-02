How To Throw A Bachelor Party In Style

Most of the time, when people talk about weddings, the bride gets the bulk of the attention. The groom is equally important, though. After all, he’s the other half that completes the union. The groom, therefore, should also be celebrated with the same intensity. One way to do this is to organize a bachelor party to honor his imminent demise—er, nuptials. This event can also serve as the groom’s last hurrah as a single man before he commits to a life with his significant other.

The tradition goes back to Ancient Greece, where the Spartans would organize a dinner for one of their own before his wedding. The men would feast and toast the groom-to-be, and this continued in the 1940s and 1950s, where it was called the “bachelor’s dinner.” Today, the event has become more of a party where the groom is given one last night of freedom before settling down. (1)

As with everything, if you’re planning to throw a bachelor party, you should do it in style. Here are some tips to help you:

Do your research

If you’re the best man or a close friend of the groom, you should ask the man of the hour about his preference. After all, the event is for him, so he should have a say where you’ll go, what activities you’ll do, and who’s invited. He may even want to prepare gifts for your buddies to thank each one for agreeing to help out at the wedding.

On the other hand, if you want to surprise him through this party, make sure that you get to know his tastes. Is he into sports or adventure? What are his hobbies and interests? Answering these questions can help you come up with a theme that he’ll surely enjoy.

Pick the right venue

Once you know what the groom wants, it’s time to find the right venue. Again, the location will depend largely on your friend’s preference.

You should also take note of restrictions due to the current COVID-19 situation. Sometimes, the capacity of a venue is decreased to facilitate social distancing. To be on the safe side, you can also host a virtual bachelor party, which is ideal if your group of friends live in different states.

Look for the best schedule

Whether you’ll be organizing an online party or celebrating it in person, you should still ask the attendees about the best time to have the event. Weekends with holidays, such as Labor Day and Memorial Day, are ideal for hosting parties since the guests won’t need to take a leave from work. One drawback, though, is that hotels and other venues might have a higher price or might be all booked up because it’s the peak season for them. (2)

Plan for the meals ahead

Aside from planning the venue, date, and activities, don’t forget to prepare group meals. Most men have enormous appetites, especially when gathering together, so you should take that into consideration.

If you’re renting a house, make sure to stock up the pantry with staples and snacks that allow the guests to whip up quick bites. When dining out, you should call the restaurant ahead of time to reserve your seats. For a large group, it might be ideal to have food catered to the venue.

Determine your budget

Once you’ve decided on the place, schedule, and what you’ll be doing, you should talk with your buddies about the budget. One way to go about this is to have different people sponsor some parts of the party. For instance, someone might want to shell out funds for the venue, and another might pay for one meal for the entire group.

Another viable approach is to pool your resources. This means that everyone pays the same amount, and the total funds are used to pay for the entire event. You can set a spending limit to cut the costs of the bachelor party.

Just remember that the groom shouldn’t be included in the calculation for payments. It’s fine if he volunteers to shoulder an expense, but ideally, the party should be everyone’s treat to him.

Prioritize safety

Whether you’re planning to go on an adventure with your buddies or party the night away, safety should be everyone’s priority. You don’t want something unfortunate to happen to anyone, especially the groom, before the wedding.

Practice social distancing and other health safety regulations to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus. Keep the event lighthearted and wholesome so that the groom won’t get into trouble with his future wife.

Conclusion

Hosting a bachelor party in style doesn’t have to be extravagant. The classiest thing you can do is make sure that the groom enjoys every single moment of the occasion. Follow these tips to make the event a success.

