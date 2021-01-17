<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prada Menswear Fall Winter 2021 collection by Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada presented today in Milano during the ongoing Menswear Fashion Week. The Italian fashion brand has opted for a recorded runway video with no audience to capture the Fall Winter 2021 collection. Miuccia’s signature Prada sentiment is this time fully infused with the one of Raf Simons. The oversized sweater undoubtedly Raf’s very own signature is turned intou outerwear and fused with with Prada aesthetic. Prints while still honoring the Prada code are indeed mixed up with the Simons touch. All in all the collection perhaps even better than the womenswear one presented in September, shows the length of the Raf-Miuccia partnership.

Prada shares: “A similar doublespeak is reflected in the depiction of the body itself – via clothes reduced, minimalized in structure. The logical conclusion is to return to the body: jacquard-knit bodysuits create a streamlined “second skin”, serving to delineate the figure in dynamic movement. Abstraction of feeling becomes abstraction of freedom. These bodysuits paradoxically reveal while concealing, placing an emphasis on physicality, but also covering the form. Some are proposed alone: in other outfits, they are used to create a base layer under tailoring and outerwear. They denote both protection and exposure, with synchronous connotations of the naive and knowing, intimate and removed, youthful and mature. In the latter, they reflect a passage of time, of life.“

The collection comes with a strong outlook on outerwear in menswear, producing a myriad of investment pieces for any fashion-conscious shopper. In addition, Prada Fall Winter 2021 collection undoubtedly pushes all the buttons of avid Prada/Simons fans. In more than forty looks sent down the runway the season offers Prada classic pieces as well as the trend forward statement visualisation coming to life.

Following the runway video, Miuccia and Raf took time to talk to students around the globe via a video link – available in the video above.

