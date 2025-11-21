Polo Ralph Lauren Introduces New Collaboration with TÓPA

Polo Ralph Lauren moves the Artist in Residence series forward through a partnership with TÓPA, the Indigenous-led label founded by Jocy and Trae Little Sky. The project introduces a direct exchange between Native design traditions and Polo’s seasonal silhouettes. TÓPA shapes the capsule through motifs tied to Dakota, Nakota, and Lakota cultures, giving the collaboration a defined visual framework.

The limited-edition assortment centers on TÓPA’s signature border patterns drawn from the Dakota valley trails. Intarsia v-neck knits, chore coats, and tailored trousers feature these graphics with strong precision. A studded leather jacket anchors the group with four-point stars and a mirrored thípi image that adds an Americana edge informed by Indigenous iconography.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The founders chose the name TÓPA to reflect personal and cultural roots. The word means “four” in the Oceti Sakowin languages and guides their creative identity. Jocy comes from the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, and Trae is Oglala Lakota and Stoney Nakoda. Their work continues ancestral practices through handmade Pow Wow regalia created with quilling, beading, and leather techniques passed through family lines.

Jocy describes the collaboration as a meaningful step. “We’ve long admired Ralph Lauren and how the brand brings worlds to life through its designs and storytelling,” she says. She views the capsule as a way to honor community and culture while encouraging others to feel connected to their origins and ambitions.

Ralph Lauren links the partnership with direct community support. The brand directs 5% of the purchase price of each item to the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation to advance the Lakota Language and Education Initiative. This reflects the program’s purpose, which is to work with artisans who preserve cultural knowledge and to support the communities behind their craft. Since its launch in 2023, the Artist in Residence initiative has grown through collaborations that center cultural narrative and artistic lineage.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

Within this context, the TÓPA capsule presents a distinct perspective. The meaning of “four” shapes the collection’s foundation, tied to directions, seasons, stages of life, and the significant colors recognized across Oceti Sakowin traditions. This core idea guides the visual identity of the collaboration and grounds each piece in cultural significance.