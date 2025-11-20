Discover Guess Jeans Holiday 2025 Campaign

Guess Jeans Holiday 2025 campaign steps into the season with a mood shaped by denim, comfort, and the warmth of spending time with people who feel like home. The story unfolds between quiet outdoor spaces and the cozy atmosphere of a rustic cabin, creating a contrast that feels natural instead of staged. The cast moves through these settings with a natural calm, giving the campaign an unforced, lived-in quality that reflects a softer direction for the brand.

Denim runs through the collection as its defining thread. Relaxed silhouettes, loose fits, and layered separates show up across both outdoor and indoor scenes, paired with knits and cold-weather staples that emphasize wearability. Nature frames the first part of the narrative with wooden docks, still water, and cool light, while the cabin interiors shift the tone toward warmth, surrounded by holiday decorations, wrapped gifts, textured blankets, and musical instruments that hint at slow winter afternoons.

The cast runs through tall grass and lounges around the cabin in scenes that feel spontaneous rather than posed. Inside, playful moments unfold around the holiday setting as friends gather near the tree, tease each other, and relax beside stacks of presents. These interactions shape a sense of genuine connection and familiarity, supported by subtle branding touches, low-rise waistbands, and layered denim textures that anchor the collection in the Guess Jeans universe.

The campaign draws its strength from simplicity, inviting a calm winter mood shaped by comfort, warmth, and genuine closeness. Guess Jeans delivers a winter story built on comfort, closeness, and a modern take on classic holiday togetherness.