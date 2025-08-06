Austin Butler Fronts the MYSLF Absolu Campaign for YSL Beauty

Austin Butler continues his collaboration with YSL Beauty through the launch of MYSLF Absolu, the latest release in the MYSLF fragrance series. First introduced in 2023 as the face of MYSLF Eau de Parfum, Butler brought a sharp clarity to the brand’s debut woody-floral scent. In 2024, he returned for MYSLF Le Parfum, a richer, deeper expression of the same aromatic structure. This year, MYSLF Absolu takes the campaign further, with Butler again shaping the visual and emotional tone of the release.

The ongoing partnership reflects a larger alignment between Butler’s personal values and the message of the fragrance line. He connects with the role through a strong sense of self, treating scent as a way to stay grounded, especially while traveling. He associates fragrance with a sense of stability, a tool that can carry familiarity across locations, no matter where work takes him. That connection plays into the concept behind MYSLF, which centers on personal identity expressed without hesitation.

YSL Beauty tapped into that instinct by building each MYSLF campaign around individuality. Butler saw the opportunity as an organic fit. The brand’s ethos, rooted in creative self-direction and staying true to one’s path, echoed what he had already been reflecting on when he joined. For him, the collaboration arrived at a moment that felt meaningful. As the campaign expanded, his presence became an anchor across all three chapters of the MYSLF line.

MYSLF Absolu introduces a sharper evolution of the original scent, with cool ginger, orange blossom, and warm patchouli at its core. The fragrance mirrors the campaign’s clean, intensified aesthetic.

The campaign presents Butler in a space that feels both stylized and grounded, much like his own sense of presence. He continues to define his role with quiet confidence. After two years of working with YSL Beauty, he approaches the collaboration with a clear sense of purpose. He connects authenticity with consistency: showing up the same way in private and public, and honoring what he says through action. For him, the campaign mirrors a deeper internal alignment, shaped by self-awareness and kindness.

MYSLF Absolu builds on that foundation. It doesn’t replace previous MYSLF fragrances but adds another layer to the series.