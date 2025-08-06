Berluti Reshapes Tradition with Mont-Thabor Collection

Berluti introduces the Mont-Thabor collection, named after the street that housed its first store. In 1928, thirty years after Alessandro Berluti founded the Maison, his son Torello opened a modest shop on Rue Mont-Thabor. Located near Place Vendôme, the store became the site where Berluti welcomed early celebrity clients, including Rudolph Valentino and Greta Garbo.

The Mont-Thabor collection draws from the Démesure line that Olga Berluti once championed. It keeps the same irreverent energy, captured in the motto, “Life’s too short to wear shoes that have no soul.” This line continues Berluti’s century-long exploration of craftsmanship, while shifting key design elements in new directions.

For over 130 years, Berluti has crafted footwear with sharply angled toes. With Mont-Thabor, the Maison introduces a new shape. The toe box now stretches twice as wide as the original Démesure design. This adjustment alters the shoe’s proportions and brings a downward-sloping profile that feels more active. Berluti balances this structural shift by lowering the shoe’s height, refining the silhouette without removing its core identity. The Alessandro model still features the three eyelets that define its original shape, grounding this new take in a familiar visual language.

The dress loafer and ankle boot in the collection resemble each other closely, as if one evolved directly from the other. They share a similar visual rhythm and present a unified tone. The ankle boot includes a side zip, while the loafer relies on elasticated side panels.

The Alessandro arrives in black accented with “Atlantide” blue. The loafer takes on a deep “Scarabée” green, while the boot features a “fondant” brown. Each color appears with an ombré effect on the sole, allowing the tones to shift gradually with each step. Berluti treats black not as a uniform base, but as a starting point for tonal development, following an approach seen in the paintings of Pierre Soulages.

Mont-Thabor will be available in Berluti stores and online starting September 2025.