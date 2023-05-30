JENO LEE Becomes FERRAGAMO Global Brand Ambassador

FERRAGAMO officially appoints JENO LEE as its first ever male brand ambassador on a global scale, the news comes today from the brands Milan office.

“Jeno Lee’s captivating personality and ability to connect with international young audiences, through his music, style and persona is exceptional. We’re driven by the same passion in our creativity and feel fortunate to have him join Ferragamo,” shared Ferragamo Creative Director Maximilian Davis

Jeno Lee, a South Korean K-pop star and member of NCT, has been named by Ferragamo as the company’s first global male brand ambassador. Ferragamo is thrilled to make this announcement.

“It is such an honor to be a global ambassador for Ferragamo, a brand with an incredible heritage, craftmanship and style. I am very excited to create a synergy with the brand and looking forward to disclosing our future projects ! Stay tuned on both of us,” adds Jeno Lee

This agreement solidifies the link between the Italian luxury fashion house and the world-famous artist. Prior to this announcement, the two parties had already begun to create ties; for example, Jeno attended the Milan runway show in February 2023 and has collaborated with the brand on a number of other activations.

Lee Je-no, better known by his stage name JENO LEE, is a rapper, dancer, singer, and songwriter from South Korea. He was born in Incheon on April 23, 2000, however he spent most of his childhood in Ilsandong-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do. He is NCT DREAM and NCT U’s primary rapper, as well as their lead dancer and sub-vocalist.

Jeno is the stage name of South Korean rapper, singer, dancer, model, and television host Lee Je-no. He is also known by his given name, Je-no. When Jeno was a child, he began modeling for various advertisements. At the age of thirteen, SM Entertainment was the one who uncovered his talent. Jeno made his debut in August 2016 as a member of the South Korean boy group NCT through the sub-unit NCT Dream. NCT Dream went on to become one of the top-selling boy bands in South Korea. Jeno’s solo work has not yet been released.