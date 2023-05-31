in Entertainment, Juergen Teller, Loewe, Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023

Discover LOEWE Pre-Fall 2023 Collection

Dev Hynes, Murray Bartlett, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Takeshi Kitano star in Loewe’s latest campaign

LOEWE Pre-Fall 2023
©LOEWE, Photography by Juergen Teller

Fashion house LOEWE enlists English singer, songwriter, and record producer Dev Hynes (Blood Orange), Australian actor Murray Bartlett, Japanese comedian, actor, and filmmaker Takeshi Kitano, and Swiss art curator, critic, and historian of art Hans Ulrich Obrist to star in their Pre-Fall 2023 campaign. In charge of photography was Juergen Teller, with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson and Dovile Drizyte, and styling by Benjamin Bruno. Production by Holmes Production.

LOEWE Pre-Fall 2023
©LOEWE, Photography by Juergen Teller
Jonathan Anderson
©LOEWE, Photography by Juergen Teller
