LOOKBOOK: Alexander McQueen Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Luxury house Alexander McQueen presented the Fall Winter 2020 collection, that was inspired by the Northern landscapes, the modernism’s restrained elegance and the work of English artist Henry Moore.

Fashion photographer Ethan James Green captured the lookbook featuring models Malick Bodian, Youri Schep, Pratik Shetty, Lee Min Seok, and Almantas Petkunas among others. In charge of video direction was film maker Masha Vasyukova.

“Double-breasted overcoats and tailored suits are precision cut with sharp darted panels in flint grey and coal black Donegal tweeds, inspired by minerals, rocks and stones. Coats and jackets in grey sharkskin mohair and black wool are spliced and slashed, echoing the lines of military harnessing. Panels from classic military coats are cut into signature tailoring and camel overcoats. Coats and jackets are pieced and patched in black wool and camel. An inky black thistle, hand-drawn in the Alexander McQueen studio, is printed then over-embroidered in gold and silver bullion thread on an ivory wool jacket and coat and a cotton poplin shirt. A coat is bonded in mineral yellow suede. A leather coat is garment beetled, pounded by specially created wooden beams for over four hours by William Clark, the last remaining practitioner of this century-old technique in Ireland. This piece references the beetled Irish linen of that same provenance in the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2020 womenswear collection ” – from Alexander McQueen