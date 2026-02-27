Checo Pérez Fronts Tommy Hilfiger Watch and Jewelry Drop

Tommy Hilfiger introduces Formula 1 driver Checo Pérez as the lead ambassador for the Spring Summer 2026 Watch and Jewelry campaign. As one of the brand’s newest Global Ambassadors, Pérez brings international recognition and visibility to the release. His involvement arrives as he prepares to compete for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, the first new team to enter the championship in nearly a decade.

Pérez maintains a long personal connection with the brand. He recalls wearing Tommy Hilfiger pieces from a young age and identifies with its relaxed and confident approach to dressing. He describes the watches as suitable across different settings, from everyday wear to time spent at the racetrack.

The Spring Summer 2026 watch lineup centers on the Bank model. This chronograph features a 44-millimeter case and includes an aluminum pusher guard and tachymeter bezel designed to measure speed. These components reflect technical references drawn from motorsport equipment. The watch operates through a Japanese chronograph movement, ensuring reliable timekeeping and precise functionality. Buyers can choose between integrated bracelets or genuine leather straps, allowing variation in finish while maintaining a consistent silhouette.

Vintage cars frame the visual narrative, creating a direct reference to racing culture. Within this setting, Pérez wears the Bank watch while moving through scenes that emphasize confidence and control.

Tommy Hilfiger continues to expand its ambassador network through partnerships that connect sport and fashion. Pérez represents a generation of drivers whose careers extend beyond racing circuits into global media and brand collaborations. His upcoming role with Cadillac Formula 1 Team introduces an American presence to the grid and aligns with Tommy Hilfiger’s longstanding association with American design.

The Movado Group Inc. produces the watches under license from Tommy Hilfiger and oversees global distribution through its subsidiaries and international partners, with the collection available through official retail channels and the brand’s online platform.