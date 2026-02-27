Onitsuka Tiger Fall Winter 2026 Examines The Aesthetics of Ma

Onitsuka Tiger introduced its Fall Winter 2026 collection in Milan, centering the season on the concept of The Aesthetics of Ma. Rooted in Japanese cultural thought, Ma describes the charged interval between elements in space or time. This concept guided the collection’s approach to dressing, emphasizing tension, spacing, and the role of the individual in defining how garments function. Clothing existed outside fixed categories linked to occasion, allowing layered construction and proportion to shape each look.

Menswear introduced combinations built through material contrast and surface detail. An off-white fleece jacket embroidered with floral motifs paired with a lightweight shirt and soft khaki five-pocket trousers, forming a silhouette defined through texture and proportion. This approach drew from multiple wardrobe traditions and organized them into layered compositions that shifted conventional expectations of uniform and casual dress.

Footwear included the debut of the MEXICO 66 SQUARE, a slim, flat-focused silhouette based on the original MEXICO 66. The release marks the 60th anniversary of the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes and appears in lizard-print finishes, floral versions, and solid color options. Two slingback heels expanded the seasonal range. One design featured a pointed shape with a leather fold-over flap secured by a belt detail, while another incorporated the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes directly into the shoe’s construction.

Accessories extended the collection’s direction through adaptable design. A compact rectangular crossbody bag appeared with studded surfaces and a vertical strap closure. Detachable charms accompanied bags and belts equipped with attachment rings. These included miniature earphone pouches and eyewear cases.

Layered garments combined formalwear, workwear, and athletic references, defined through proportion, texture, and placement. This approach reflected the concept of Ma by allowing garments to interact through spacing and adjacency, shaping how each element related to the next.

