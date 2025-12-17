in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Tommy Hilfiger

Lucien Laviscount and Cast Lead Tommy Hilfiger Holiday 2025

The Holiday 2025 cast includes Lucien Laviscount, Jung Hae In, Younghoon, Calum Harper, and Andrew Georgiades.

Lucien Laviscount Tommy Hilfiger Holiday 2025
Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Lucien Laviscount, Jung Hae In, Younghoon from The Boyz, Calum Harper, and Andrew Georgiades front the Tommy Hilfiger Holiday 2025 campaign, placing the cast at the center of the brand’s seasonal message. Introduced through the returning Tommy Family concept, the campaign defines the holiday period through presence, familiarity, and shared moments tied to the simple idea of getting cozy for the season.

Lucien Laviscount brings a relaxed confidence to the campaign as a British actor known for roles in television and film, including a recurring role as a British banker on the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Jung Hae In joins the campaign as a South Korean actor whose work spans popular television dramas and films. He gained recognition through roles in series such as While You Were Sleeping, Something in the Rain, D.P., and Snowdrop, drawing international attention for his performances.

Younghoon, also known as YH from the band The Boyz, contributes a contemporary music influence to the lineup. His inclusion in the Tommy Family reflects the campaign’s engagement with current pop culture and youth-driven visibility.

Calum Harper brings a fashion-oriented sensibility that complements the ensemble’s balance. His presence strengthens the visual dimension of the campaign while supporting the idea of the Tommy Family as a meeting point for creative expression.

Andrew Georgiades completes the Holiday 2025 cast, deepening the sense of ensemble that defines the campaign. His place within the lineup reinforces the theme of togetherness shaped through varied personalities.

The Holiday 2025 campaign places its cast front and center as the primary storytelling device, using the Tommy Family concept to shape a shared seasonal mood. The idea of getting cozy for the season connects the lineup through presence.

Written by Jana Kostic

