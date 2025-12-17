Stillness of Three MMSCENE Exclusive by Alessandra Pulga

Stillness of Three unfolds as a quiet study of presence for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, captured by Alessandra Pulga and led by models Giacomo Dottorini, Mathias Soum, and Jagger Sherman. Styling and creative direction by Diego Capelli shape the series through measured gestures and controlled proximity, allowing each figure to exist in dialogue with the others. Makeup and hair by Irene Tartaglia support the clarity of the images, while styling assistance from Beatrice Rossi, Roberta Perna, Sofia Buzzi, Olivia Swaab, and Chiara Polito reinforces the editorial’s precision.

Pulga approaches the trio through balance and containment, favoring silence over expression and structure over excess. The editorial features pieces from Sebago, Fila, Longchamp Paris, Riccardo Ferrario, Patrizia Pepe, Nude Project, La Martina, HUF, Marsèll, Premiata, Ferragamo, LAGWORLD, and Collanine Colorate.

Editorial: Stillness of Three

Photographer: Alessandra Pulga

Styling & Creative Direction by: Diego Capelli

Styling Assistant by: Beatrice Rossi, Roberta Perna, Sofia Buzzi, Olivia Swaab and Chiara Polito

MUAH: Irene Tartaglia

Models: Giacomo Dottorini at Guys Mgmt, Mathias Soum at Guys Mgmt, Jagger Sherman at Independent Model Management