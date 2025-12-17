in Editorial, Exclusive, Independent Model Management, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Stillness of Three MMSCENE Exclusive by Alessandra Pulga

Alessandra Pulga photographs Giacomo Dottorini, Mathias Soum, and Jagger Sherman, styled by Diego Capelli, for MMSCENE story.

Stillness of Three by Alessandra Pulga
Necklaces: LAGWORLD

Stillness of Three unfolds as a quiet study of presence for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, captured by Alessandra Pulga and led by models Giacomo Dottorini, Mathias Soum, and Jagger Sherman. Styling and creative direction by Diego Capelli shape the series through measured gestures and controlled proximity, allowing each figure to exist in dialogue with the others. Makeup and hair by Irene Tartaglia support the clarity of the images, while styling assistance from Beatrice Rossi, Roberta Perna, Sofia Buzzi, Olivia Swaab, and Chiara Polito reinforces the editorial’s precision.

Pulga approaches the trio through balance and containment, favoring silence over expression and structure over excess. The editorial features pieces from Sebago, Fila, Longchamp Paris, Riccardo Ferrario, Patrizia Pepe, Nude Project, La Martina, HUF, Marsèll, Premiata, Ferragamo, LAGWORLD, and Collanine Colorate.

LEFT Jacket: Riccardo Ferrario, Shirt: Patrizia Pepe, Pants: Riccardo Ferrario, Necklace: LAGWORLD | RIGHT Jacket: Sebago, Long Sleeve: Fila, Glasses: Longchamp Paris
Stillness of Three by Alessandra Pulga
LEFT TO RIGHT Full Look: Patrizia Pepe, Necklace: Collanine Colorate | Full look: HUF, Shoes: Premiata | Longsleeve: La Martina, Jumper: HUF
Full look: HUF
Full Look: Patrizia Pepe, Necklace: Collanine Colorate
Stillness of Three by Alessandra Pulga
Longsleeve: La Martina, Jumper: HUF
Necklace: Collanine Colorate
Shirt & Trousers: Patrizia Pepe, Glasses: Ferragamo
Stillness of Three by Alessandra Pulga
Longsleeve: La Martina, Jumper: HUF
Shirt & Pants: Riccardo Ferrario, Necklace: Collanine Colorate, Earcuff: LAGWORLD, Shoes: Marsèll
Jacket: Riccardo Ferrario, Shirt: Patrizia Pepe, Pants: Riccardo Ferrario, Necklace: LAGWORLD
Necklace: Collanine Colorate
Stillness of Three by Alessandra Pulga
LEFT Jacket: Riccardo Ferrario, Shirt: Patrizia Pepe, Pants: Riccardo Ferrario, Necklace: LAGWORLD | RIGHT Shirt & Pants: Riccardo Ferrario, Necklace: Collanine Colorate, Earcuff: LAGWORLD, Shoes: Marsèll
Full Look: Patrizia Pepe, Necklace: Collanine Colorate
Necklace: Collanine Colorate
Stillness of Three by Alessandra Pulga
Jacket: Sebago, Long Sleeve: Fila, Glasses: Longchamp Paris

Editorial: Stillness of Three
Photographer: Alessandra Pulga
Styling & Creative Direction by: Diego Capelli
Styling Assistant by: Beatrice Rossi, Roberta Perna, Sofia Buzzi, Olivia Swaab and Chiara Polito
MUAH: Irene Tartaglia
Models: Giacomo Dottorini at Guys Mgmt, Mathias Soum at Guys Mgmt, Jagger Sherman at Independent Model Management

Written by Jana Kostic

