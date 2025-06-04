Tommy Hilfiger and F1 The Movie Partner on APXGP Collection

Tommy Hilfiger connects fashion and film through the launch of the APXGP Collection, created in partnership with F1 The Movie. As anticipation builds for the film’s late-June premiere, the brand introduces a race-driven capsule that extends its motorsport legacy while leaning into cinematic energy. Damson Idris, who stars in the film and represents the brand, leads the campaign, which builds on his real-life arrival at the Met Gala in a full APXGP-branded race car.

This limited collection lands at a moment when the influence of Formula 1 stretches far beyond the track. Motorsport style has rapidly moved into everyday wardrobes, and Tommy Hilfiger taps directly into that shift. The capsule includes graphic mechanic shirts, a hybrid varsity-moto jacket in vegan leather, sharply tailored Japanese denim, and a merino knit polo that balances edge with refinement. A red quilted jacket, identical to the one worn by Idris in the film, links the collection directly to its cinematic source.

Damson Idris brings continuity to the project as both a lead actor in the film and the face of the campaign. His presence anchors the collaboration through both character and performance, aligning with the collection’s focus on movement, confidence, and cinematic energy.

Tommy Hilfiger’s connection to Formula 1 spans decades. His early fascination with the sport grew into long-standing partnerships with racing teams and a deep catalog of design references drawn from speed, uniformity, and visual identity. The APXGP Collection builds on this foundation, offering a new chapter through the lens of film. It reflects the ongoing momentum around ‘motorcore’ without chasing trend cycles, focusing instead on how the sport’s codes translate into daily wear.

The collaboration arrives in step with the global rollout of F1 The Movie, produced by Apple Original Films and distributed in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will premiere internationally on June 25 and reach North American audiences on June 27. In the film, Idris plays APXGP driver Joshua Pearce, alongside Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes. Tommy Hilfiger appears as the official fashion partner of the fictional APXGP team, reinforcing the brand’s influence on and off the screen.

By tying design to character, screen presence, and sport, Tommy Hilfiger creates more than a promotional capsule. The APXGP Collection moves between the cinematic and the functional, building an offering that stands in both places.

The collection became available on June 3, 2025, and can now be found online, in select Tommy Hilfiger stores globally, and through key retail partners. The project also introduces the brand’s latest push into “fashiontainment” a direction where style, storytelling, and performance meet. As F1 culture speeds into fashion and film, Tommy Hilfiger takes the lead with a capsule that drives both style and screen presence.