LOEWE Spring Summer 2024 Backstage Moments

Behind the scene atmosphere at Loewe’s SS24 show

LOEWE Backstage
©LOEWE, Photography by Molly SJ Lowe

Fashion brand Loewe unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 Collection during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection is centered on a study of perspective, examining how points of view affect perceptions and dimensions, thereby influencing the design of silhouettes. Awestruck by the magnificence of the breathtaking fountains created by Lynda Benglis, the audience observed the catwalk from a broad vantage point and from below. The proportions of the collection’s silhouettes featured long legs, high waists, and compact busts.

LOEWE Backstage
©LOEWE, Photography by Molly SJ Lowe
LOEWE Backstage
©LOEWE, Photography by Molly SJ Lowe
LOEWE Backstage
©LOEWE, Photography by Molly SJ Lowe

Elongation, gesture, and an investigation of fabrication transform the straightforward into something that is not so straightforward and the subtle into something that is bold. The collection consists of blazers, jackets, banker shirts, knitted polos, twin-sets, argyle knits, denim, and chinos. This apparent simplicity deceives the eye, but it is actually distorted and contorted. Like filters or meticulously drawn stripes and pinstripes, crystals proliferate over entire surfaces. Gesture-based incisions transform the body into a structure. The shoes transform into pants, creating the illusion of fabric emerging from the ground.

Menswear
©LOEWE, Photography by Molly SJ Lowe
Menswear
©LOEWE, Photography by Molly SJ Lowe
Menswear
©LOEWE, Photography by Molly SJ Lowe

Discover backstage action at the Loewe Spring Summer 2024 fashion show, held on Saturday, June 24th:

