Berluti and Lee Jun-Ho Present “A Journey in Craft” Chapter Two

Berluti continues its film series A Journey in Craft with brand ambassador Lee Jun-Ho, bringing the South Korean singer and actor to Paris for a closer look at the house’s bespoke shoemaking and tailoring. Known for his work with K-pop group 2PM and television dramas The Red Sleeve and King the Land, Lee has established a career across music and acting. His ongoing partnership with Berluti now places him inside the Parisian ateliers, where the Maison’s artisans guide him through the creation of a personalized wardrobe.

The new sequence follows Lee’s earlier visits to Berluti’s Manifattura in Ferrara and the canals of Venice. Those episodes introduced the Italian origins of the house’s techniques, examining leatherwork, shoemaking and the influence of time on materials. Paris brings these experiences together through three episodes that follow Lee from his introduction to the ateliers to the final fittings of his bespoke creations.

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The first episode, Discovering the Epitome of Parisian Refinement, follows Lee into Berluti’s bespoke workshop. Having already observed the house’s Italian production methods, he approaches the Parisian artisans with a greater understanding of their work. The film examines the precision of tailoring through close attention to hands, tools and fabric. Scenes throughout Paris establish the setting, connecting the atelier experience with the city.

DISCOVER: Berluti Traces Its Craft With Lee Jun Ho in Film Series

Lee’s involvement gives the series a personal direction. The artisans consider his measurements, posture and movement as they develop garments and shoes specifically for him. In the tailoring atelier, they work without an existing pattern to create a silhouette that responds to his physique. The shoemaking process similarly considers how he stands and walks, translating those observations into a custom fit.

The second episode, The First Fitting at the Berluti Ateliers, documents Lee’s return to the workshops. He reconnects with the artisans and reviews the progress of his garments and footwear. Sketches guide their discussions, while fittings allow him to examine the developing shapes. The film follows the tailoring and shoemaking processes through circular camera movements, emphasizing the continuation of their collaboration.

During these sessions, Lee tries on the initial canvas version of his Forestière jacket and trousers. He also examines the early form of his bespoke shoes. The fittings give the artisans an opportunity to assess proportions and make adjustments before completing the pieces.

The final episode, Unveiling the Final Creations, begins with Lee walking through Paris toward the atelier. Inside, the artisans introduce the completed suit and ankle boots. Slow camera movements and close-up photography examine the materials, stitching and finishing details before Lee tries on the final creations.

The finished pieces bring together the techniques Lee encountered across Ferrara, Venice and Paris. His experience traces the development of a personalized wardrobe from its earliest stages to the moment he wears it, offering viewers a closer understanding of Berluti’s bespoke process.