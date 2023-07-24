Cha Eun Woo Is Elle Singapore’s Digital Cover Star

Member of the popular K-pop group ASTRO and Dior ambassador, Cha Eun Woo graces the digital cover of Elle Singapore in a captivating photoshoot captured by the talented photographer Ahn Joo Young.

Under the expert guidance of Fashion Director Jenine Oh and Stylist Im Hye Rim, Cha Eun Woo effortlessly exudes elegance and style in a total look from Dior Men, holding a Dioriviera perfume, for which Dior Beauty has tapped him to be the face of.

The beauty is work of Hair Stylist Park Mi Hyung and Makeup Artist Jung Bo Young, who have masterfully brought out his natural beauty. Completing the captivating setup is Set Designer Lee Na Kyung, with production from Executive Producer Lee Kyung Kim and BL Creative House.

