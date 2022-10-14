RAF SIMONS Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Discover RAF SIMONS Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Collection, that celebrates dance and the body, presented on October 13th, at Printworks, London. The collection is stripped back to the essentials, and it bring simplicity. For the season the brand collaborated with the estate of Philippe Vandenberg. A selection of Vandenberg’s artworks is featured as all-over prints on garments and accessories.

“Radical gestures of simplicity – tailored blazers and biker jackets sliced away to tank tops, vestigial features surrendering reminders of their origin. Minimizing action and therefore garments, removing the superfluous. Ease and physicality. Fine-gauge knit and stocking fabric delineate limbs in a second skin. Combination bodysuits, drawn in close, streamline and simplify the silhouette. Belts and buckles seem to promise revelation at their unfastening. Slithers of skin on display, between layers of cloth.” – from Raf Simons