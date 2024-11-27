Willy Chavarria Celebrates Love and Protection in FW24 Campaign

Willy Chavarria, the celebrated winner of the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year award for both 2023 and 2024, has launched his Fall Winter 2024 campaign. Shot by photographer Diego Bendezu, the campaign features an extraordinary cast, including Paloma Elsesser, Mahmood, Carlos Nazario, Dilone, and more, blending high fashion with raw emotion and intimacy.

This collection is a bold exploration of love and protection, serving as a reminder of the inherent human instinct to care for one another. Chavarria’s signature aesthetic shines through with striking silhouettes, black leather, open collars, houndstooth, tweed, tassel loafers, and tracksuits that exude sensuality and confidence.

“The Fall/Winter 24 collection isn’t an escape from reality but an invitation to embrace the love that exists within it,” Chavarria shared. The campaign captures this ethos, offering a powerful narrative of ferocity, sensitivity, and the transformative power of connection.

The campaign’s art direction by Jess Cuevas and styling by Carlos Nazario complement the cinematic and emotional depth of Chavarria’s work. The collection and campaign showcase Chavarria’s commitment to using fashion as a platform to uplift underrepresented voices and advocate for social justice.

Chavarria’s designs often reflect his Mexican-American heritage, the grit and beauty of street culture, and the resilience of the human spirit. The Fall Winter 2024 campaign underscores his mission to inspire and empower through the art of design.

The campaign stars a diverse group of talents, including Paloma Elsesser, Mahmood, Dilone, Kai Isaiah Jamal, and many more, reflecting Chavarria’s dedication to community and representation.

Willy Chavarria’s Fall Winter 2024 collection is now available, embodying the designer’s vision of love, resilience, and timeless style.

Campaign Credits:

Photography: Diego Bendezu

Art Direction: Jess Cuevas

Styling: Carlos Nazario

Makeup: Marco Castro

Hair: Joey George

Casting: Brent Chua