Donald Glover is the Cover Star of Interview Magazine Spring 2022 Issue

Atlanta‘s star Donald Glover takes the cover of Interview Magazine‘s Spring 2022 Watching edition lensed by fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell. In charge of styling was Yohana Lebasi, with set design from Patience Harding, and production by Art Partner and Connect the Dots. Beauty is work of groomer Jade Perry, and makeup artist Autumn Moultrie using Is Clinical. For the cover, Glover is wearing top and pants by Prada and belt by Patricia Von Musulin.

I don’t think life is real unless some things are just for you. Things that should not or cannot be shared. I think the younger generation is going to have a hard time distinguishing whether something is for them or for others, and I think it could play out as a diminished sense of self. You really have to know what you would do if no else was watching. – Donald Glover

Photography © Tyler Mitchell for Interview Magazine, discover more at interviewmagazine.com