Fashion house COACH enlists TikTok star and the brand’s ambassador Noah Beck to be part of their “I Got It From My Mom” campaign captured by fashion photographer Joshua Woods. In charge of set design was Peter Klein. For the campaign, Noah was joined by his mum Amy Beck. Noah and Amy model matching outfits and Pillow Tabby and Madison Shoulder bags.



