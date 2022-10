Members of k-pop band ENHYPEN, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki take the cover of DAZED KOREA Magazine‘s 2022 Special Edition captured by fashion photographer Shin Sunhye. In charge of styling were Lee Woomin and Ji Seyun, with art direction from Lee Namhoon and Kang Jiung, and set design by Lee Nakyung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kim Sohee, and makeup artist Kwon Sojung.

Photography © Shin Sunhye for Dazed Korea, read more at dazedkorea.com