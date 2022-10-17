in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2022.23 Campaigns, Menswear, Sean O'Pry, Videos

Sean O’Pry & Kendall Lorenz Griffin Model Oliver Peoples Eyewear

Discover Oliver Peoples’ Fall Winter 2022 campaign lensed by Eva Dolezalova

Oliver Peoples
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova

American luxury eyewear brand Oliver Peoples unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 collection with a story titled Nineteen Sixties featuring models Sean O’Pry, Kendall Lorenz Griffin, Blanca Padilla, and Pyper America lensed by fashion photographer Eva Dolezalova. In charge of styling was Celia Azoulay, with production by Photobomb Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Owen Gould, and makeup artist Tobi Henney.

Oliver Peoples
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova
Oliver Peoples
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova
Oliver Peoples
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova
Eyewear
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova
Eyewear
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova
Eyewear
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova
Eyewear
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova
Eyewear
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova
Eyewear
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova
Eyewear
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova
Eyewear
©OLIVER PEOPLES, Photography by Eva Dolezalova

ad campaignseyewearFW22supermodelsvideos

ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN Covers DAZED KOREA 2022 Special Edition