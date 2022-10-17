Sean O’Pry & Kendall Lorenz Griffin Model Oliver Peoples Eyewear

American luxury eyewear brand Oliver Peoples unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 collection with a story titled Nineteen Sixties featuring models Sean O’Pry, Kendall Lorenz Griffin, Blanca Padilla, and Pyper America lensed by fashion photographer Eva Dolezalova. In charge of styling was Celia Azoulay, with production by Photobomb Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Owen Gould, and makeup artist Tobi Henney.