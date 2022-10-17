Discover PALACE GUCCI Collection

Luxury house GUCCI and London streetwear brand Palace team up for a collection that is inherently Italian but boldly British. The PALACE GUCCI collection fuses the two brands codes in a single aesthetic expression. For the collection, Palace reinterprets Gucci‘s heritage with hybridize pieces that were inspired by Palace‘s own back-catalogue and Gucci‘s influence on youth culture. The collection’s main focus is the street – a place of fascination for Gucci‘s creative director Alessandro Michele, where fashion comes alive.

Photographer Max Siedentopf captured the campaign featuring styling from Luca Galasso. In charge of set design was Andy Hillman, with production from MAI Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ramona Eschbach, makeup artist Anthony Preel, and manicurist Anatole Rainey.

The Palace Gucci collection is launching on Friday, October 21st.