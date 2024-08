For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Francesco Catalano captures model Mario Gagliardi. In charge of styling is Domenico Diomede, assisted by Fabiana Borriello and Sara Ingenito. Makeup is done by Daria Coppo.

For this session, Mario is wearing selected pieces from Roberto Cavalli, DSQUARED2 and éclé studio.

Talent – Mario Gagliardi @gagliardimario79

Photographer – Francesco Catalano @_catalanofrancesco

Stylist – Domenico Diomede @diomede_domenico

Stylist Assistant – Fabiana Borriello @fabianaborrielloo

Sara Ingenito @saraingenito_

Make-up artist – Daria Coppo @dariacoppo