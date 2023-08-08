Kit Connor is the Cover Star of Wonderland Fall 2023 Issue

Heartstopper star Kit Connor takes the cover of Wonderland Magazine‘s Fall 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Sammy King. In charge of styling was Toni-Blaze lbekwe, with art direction from Livia Vourlakidou, and set design by Raisha Hussain. Grooming is work of beauty artist Brady Lea at Premier Hair and Makeup using Youth to the People for skin. For the cover English actor is wearing a look from Maison Margiela, with Omega watch (image above), and look from Valentino, with Cartier jewelry (image below).

I’m often confused for being quite confident and quite extroverted. One on one, I’m a bit better, but especially if I have no idea who you are then there’s no chance I’m going up to you.

I think I’ve always kind of been fascinated by The Globe, its history in theatre, the characters and the people who treaded the boards there. It’s just such a historical part of London that I love and growing up in London, it feels like home. – Kit Connor

Kit Connor, born March 8, 2004, is an accomplished English actor. He received widespread appreciation for his depiction of Nick Nelson, a high school student, in the ongoing Netflix adolescent drama Heartstopper (2022-present). Kit’s amazing lead performance earned him the prestigious inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Award. His acting abilities extend beyond television, with roles in films such as Get Santa (2014), Rocketman (2019), and Little Joe (2019). He also had a recurring part in the television series Rocket’s Island (2014-2015) and lent his voice to the series His Dark Materials (2019-2022).

The second season of Heartstopper premiered on Netflix on August 3rd.

Photography © Sammy King for Wonderland Magazine, read more at wonderlandmagazine.com