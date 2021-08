Supermodel Marlon Teixeira poses for the cover of Man About Town‘s Fall Winter 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Bartek Szmigulski. In charge of styling was Louis-Alexis Demain, with editorial direction from Huw Gwyther, and production direction by Samuel Geroldi. Grooming is work of beauty artist Mickael Jauneau. For the cover Marlon is wearing pieces from CDLP and Ambush.

Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Man About Town, discover more at manabouttown.tv