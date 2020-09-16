in Covers, Entertainment, Magazines

Mino Covers L’Officiel Hommes Korea Fall Winter 2020 Issue

L’Officiel Hommes Korea features rapper Mino on the cover of their latest edition

Mino
Photography © Kim Hee June for L’Officiel Hommes Korea

Musician Mino takes the cover of L’Officiel Hommes Korea‘s Fall Winter 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Kim Hee June. In charge of styling were Jeong Yun Kee and Kim Hye Jung, with set design from Han Song Yee. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kim Sung Hwan, and makeup artist Kim Hyo Jeong.

Mino
Mino
L’Officiel Hommes Korea – @lofficielhommes_kr
Creative director Jeong Yun Kee
Editor Woo Lee Kyung, Bae Jeong Yeon
Photographer Kim Hee June
Stylist Jeong Yun Kee, Kim Hye Jung (Intrend)
Hair Kim Sung Hwan (Sun-su)
Makeup Kim Hyo Jeong (Sun-su)
Set Han Song Yee
Interview Chung Yun Joo
Star MINO

