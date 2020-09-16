Smalto Paris Explores Urban Modernity with Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Smalto Paris presented their Spring Summer 2021 The Tailoring Spirit In Motion collection, that redesigned tradition and mixes Parisian vision of the masculine allure with master tailoring. The collection combines formal, casual and sportswear pieces to create a unique style.

“Designed to create a true silhouette’s architecture, Smalto’s codes of style – a certain shape of shoulder or collar lapel, the extreme attention paid to the choice of fabrics, details and finishes, such as the hand-embroidered Milanese buttonhole to name but a few – have made it famous since its creation in 1962. The ever-renewed know-how of its atelier, the precious bespoke heritage and the innovative vision of its founder Francesco Smalto – whose name is repeated endlessly on fabrics of the collection and turns into a tennis stripe – are reflected in the SS21 collection.

For Spring-Summer 2021, Smalto Paris has chosen to highlight this heritage and this intuition, defending the importance of the artisanal gesture at the heart of its collection. Clearly visible on the dancers’ jackets, not hindered in any way by their clothing, a few threads still bear witness to the work of the atelier” – From Smalto