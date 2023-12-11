Tomorrow x Together Covers Dazed Korea January 2024 Issue

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together takes the cover story of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s January 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Yoon Ji Yong. In charge of styling was Lee Aran, with set design from Jeon Mingyu. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kim Seungwonm and makeup artist Noh Seulki. For the cover TXT members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening are wearing selected pieces from Dior Men‘s Spring 2024 Collection.

Tomorrow X Together also known as TXT, is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation. The group debuted on March 4, 2019, and is known for their vibrant energy, cohesive teamwork, and innovative music.

TXT is composed of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. Each member was selected through rigorous auditions and trained under Big Hit Music. Their much-anticipated debut came with the extended play (EP) “The Dream Chapter: STAR.”

TXT’s music spans a range of genres, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic dance music. Their songs often explore themes of growth, dreams, and the challenges faced by young people. The group is known for their storytelling approach, creating albums that narrate a continuous story, resonating with their young audience.

Since their debut, TXT has received critical acclaim and numerous awards, including the Rookie of the Year at several major Korean music award ceremonies. They have also gained international recognition, charting on the Billboard 200 and receiving nominations for various international awards.

The band has successful year behind them. On January 27, they unveiled their fifth EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation.” Following this, on February 22, they released “Goodbye now,” an original soundtrack for the Webtoon “Love Revolution.” TXT headlined at Lollapalooza on March 22, 2023, becoming the first K-pop group to do so. In the same month, they embarked on their second world tour, “Act: Sweet Mirage.” Their second Japanese album, “Sweet,” was released on July 5, which featured the original Japanese track “Ajisai no yōna koi (Hydrangea Love)” – the opening theme for the drama “Saiko No Seito: Yomei Ichinen No Last Dance.” On July 7, TXT collaborated with the Jonas Brothers to release the single “Do It Like That.”

August brought more success as “The Name Chapter: Temptation” was certified Gold by the RIAA, marking TXT’s first such certification in the United States. September 15 saw another high-profile collaboration, this time with Anitta on the single “Back For More,” which they performed for the first time at the MTV VMA. On October 13, the band released their third Korean studio album, “The Name Chapter: Freefall.” TXT also collaborated with the renowned Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano on the song “LEveL,” set to be the opening theme for the 2024 anime television series “Solo Leveling.”

Photography © Yoon Ji Yong for Dazed Korea, read more at dazedkorea.com

