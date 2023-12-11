

When we thought of Holiday 2023 gifts, we immediately went to comfy and cozy, yet for our top 5 we wanted a bit of a stretwear flare. Thus this time our favorites come from streetwear brands such as Sp5der, to Supreme and Fear of God‘s must have Essentials.

In no particular order, here’s MMSCENE magazine’s top 5 best streetwear gifts for Holiday 2023 gifting season:

Sp5der P*nk Hoodie ‘Black’

To start our streetwear gifts round up we go with the Sp5der P*nk Hoodie ‘Black’ made famous by a music video, that comes as a perfect and comfy gift for the 2023 season. The famed Spider black hoodie was worn by the rapper DDG in the music video which was released in 2022 for the song “Gimmie My Flowers Freestyle.” An inscription that reads “Nevermind the Spider, P*NK!” Ribbing is featured on the cuffs and hem of this sweatshirt, which is made for a regular fit and contains writing that reads “Here’s The Slime!” over a graphic that depicts the brand’s now signature web and stars.

In less than four years, Sp5der rose to fame, even without many knowing the founder is actually rapper Young Thug. In 2019, Sp5der was introduced, as a brand created for his fans – the Thuggers, featuring themes such as spider webs and rhinestones, on a variety of apparel items, including hoodies, T-shirts, trucker hats, and more. At this point, the streetwear label is just as well-known for its unique design language as it is for its erratic drop schedule. And funny enough, it has amassed a fan following not even familiar with Young Thug and his fandom.

Nike SB x Born x Raised In Loving Memory Rocker Hoodie ‘Blue’

Nike has teamed up with what is a quintessential L.A. brand, and no wonder why the Born x Raised and the Born x Raised hoodies are not only our ultimate favourites. The brand founded now over 10 years ago is the brainchild of Chris ‘Spanto’ Printup. Back in the year 2013, Chris founded the label with the intention of honouring and recognising the significant events that occurred in the city throughout the 1990s that contributed to the formation of its image and identity. His work developed a cult following among people from Los Angeles, which led to successful partnerships with professional sports teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The ‘In Loving Memory’ Rocker hoodie in Blue makes it without any delibration to the MMSCENE Christmas list. The hoodie is also a beautiful tribute to Spanto, who sadly passed away in a tragic car accident in June this year. Talking about his work to Vogue earlier in the year, Spanto shared: “We wore our clothing like a suit of armor and a badge of courage. I keep and carry the same energy with me when I design my collections.”

Supreme Featherweight Down Puffer Jacket ‘Black’

Now, back to keeping you warm this Winter we have the Supreme Featherweight Down Puffer Jacket “Black. The two in one jacket, or simply said reversable, is in the coveted black, is waterproof, and has feather quilted layers. It closes with a full zip and has zip pockets on the chest and bottom of the front. The fold-away hood has an internal elastic drawcord, and the bottom and cuffs are also elastic. On the collar and on the bottom of the front, there is a fabric label with a logo on it. On the back, there are mesh pockets with zips and hand pockets with zippers on the seam. There is a label on the chest with a woven logo and a stamped logo on the hood. Just as most Supreme puffer jackets, the cuff has a logo sewn on it.

Levi’s x Denim Tears The Cotton Wreath Jean ‘Vintage Wash’

Levi’s a brand reserved when it comes to collaborations, has at the same time one of the most coveted collabs of the season. The Levi’s x Denim Tears celebrates the work of creative director Tremaine Emory and the pair of his flower printed jeans is a must have on the least. In addition to being a creative individual who has collaborated with Ye and Virgil Abloh, Kim Jones at Dior, Emory is also the founder of the brand Denim Tears, which uses apparel to tell the tales of those who have been displaced from Africa. Emory was also the 1st publicly appointed creative director at Supreme, however he has left the company earlier this fall.

The blue denim cotton wreath jean in ‘vintage wash’ with its flower print beautifully completes the streetwear gifts round up as well as any outfit.

Fear of God Essentials Essentials Tee ‘Iron’

And last but not least in our streetwear gifts line up a perfect Tee for the season, coming from ESSENTIALS by the brand everyone is talking about – Fear of God. The cotton oversized t-shirt spots 1977 at the front with washed total black, perfect to combine with any outfits. In recent years, Fear of God has been the only American luxury brand to effectively expand its operations globally, making it something of an outlier.

Jerry Lorenzo also manages to take a small brand in less than a decade to a billion dollar company. In 2011, Lorenzo produced a few special looks for Justin Bieber’s Purpose world tour. This was the beginning of Fear of God, which began practically on a whim. Essentials is the most recent addition to the Lorenzo’s empire, and it has already garnered a following that is comparable to that of a true fashion cult. It is also the next chapter for Lorenzo and his fashion empire.