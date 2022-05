Rapper, record producer, singer and songwriter Zico (Woo Ji-ho) takes the cover of W Korea Magazine‘s June 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Park Seohyun, with beauty from hair stylist Kim Sohee, and makeup artist Kim Hyojung. For the cover Zico is wearing a look from Fendace.

Photography © Park Jongha for W Korea, discover more at – wkorea.com