MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alexis Meziani by Lisa Habets

Photographer Lisa Habets and stylist Sandu Garacinschi team up for our latest exclusive story

Jewellery Port’Arte
Shirt: Missoni
Shorts Garachinsky

The handsome Alexis Meziani at Fashion Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Lisa Habets. In charge of styling was Sandu Garacinschi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Anastasia Chak. Dog Lucifer.

For the session Alexis is wearing looks and jewellery from MISBHV, Garachinsky, Missoni, and Port’Arte.

Jewellery MISBHV
Shirt Garachinsky
Jewellery Port’Arte
Shirt: Missoni
Shirt Garachinsky
Jewellery Port’Arte
Shirt: Missoni
Jewellery MISBHV
Pants Garachinsky
Jewellery Port’Arte
Shirt: Missoni
Jacket Roman
Jewellery MISBHV

Photographer: Lisa Habets – @lisahabets
Stylist: Sandu Garacinschi – @sandu62
Beauty Artist: Anastasia Chak – @anastasiachak
Model: Alexis Meziani at Fashion Model Management – @alexismeziani, @fashionmodel.it
Dog: Lucifer

