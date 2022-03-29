MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alexis Meziani by Lisa Habets

The handsome Alexis Meziani at Fashion Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Lisa Habets. In charge of styling was Sandu Garacinschi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Anastasia Chak. Dog Lucifer.

For the session Alexis is wearing looks and jewellery from MISBHV, Garachinsky, Missoni, and Port’Arte.

Photographer: Lisa Habets – @lisahabets

Stylist: Sandu Garacinschi – @sandu62

Beauty Artist: Anastasia Chak – @anastasiachak

Model: Alexis Meziani at Fashion Model Management – @alexismeziani, @fashionmodel.it

Dog: Lucifer