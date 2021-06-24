in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Antoine Le Guennec by Juanjo Marbai

Photographer Juanjo Marbai captured our latest exclusive story featuring Antoine Le Guennec

Antoine Le Guennec
Jacket Lemaire
Pants Dries Van Noten

The handsome Antoine Le Guennec at Elite Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Juanjo Marbai. In charge of styling were Nacho López and Utku Dagistan, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Álvaro Sanper x ICON by Mön. Photo assistance by Teresa Gutiérrez.

For the story Antoine is wearing selected pieces from Lemaire, Dries Van Noten, Reproduction of Found, Marni, Converse, MFPEN, Camper Lab, Margaret Howell, and Schnayderman’s.

Antoine Le Guennec
Jacket and Pants MFPEN
Shirt Dries Van Noten
Antoine Le Guennec
Jacket Lemaire
Pants Dries Van Noten
Shoes Reproduction of Found
Antoine Le Guennec
Jacket and Shirt Dries Van Noten
Pants Marni
Sneakers Converse
Antoine Le Guennec
Jacket and Shirt Dries Van Noten
Pants Margaret Howell
Juanjo Marbai
Shirts Dries Van Noten, Marni
Pants Schnayderman’s
Shoes Camper Lab
Juanjo Marbai
Jacket and Pants MFPEN
Shirt Dries Van Noten
Juanjo Marbai
Jacket and Shirt Dries Van Noten
Pants Margaret Howell
Shoes Camper Lab
Juanjo Marbai
Shirts Dries Van Noten, Marni
Pants Schnayderman’s
Juanjo Marbai
Jacket and Pants MFPEN
Shirt Dries Van Noten

Photographer: Juanjo Marbai @juanjomarbai
Stylists: Nacho López, Utku Dagistan @nacho_lopez, @utkud
Beauty Artist: Álvaro Sanper x ICON by Mön, @alvarosanper
Model: Antoine Le Guennec at Elite Models @antoineleguennec, @elite_barcelona
Photographer assistant: Teresa Gutiérrez @gangesband

