MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Antoine Le Guennec by Juanjo Marbai

The handsome Antoine Le Guennec at Elite Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Juanjo Marbai. In charge of styling were Nacho López and Utku Dagistan, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Álvaro Sanper x ICON by Mön. Photo assistance by Teresa Gutiérrez.

For the story Antoine is wearing selected pieces from Lemaire, Dries Van Noten, Reproduction of Found, Marni, Converse, MFPEN, Camper Lab, Margaret Howell, and Schnayderman’s.

Photographer: Juanjo Marbai @juanjomarbai

Stylists: Nacho López, Utku Dagistan @nacho_lopez, @utkud

Beauty Artist: Álvaro Sanper x ICON by Mön, @alvarosanper

Model: Antoine Le Guennec at Elite Models @antoineleguennec, @elite_barcelona

Photographer assistant: Teresa Gutiérrez @gangesband