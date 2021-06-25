PFW: TAAKK Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover TAAKK Spring Summer 2022 Dance with Earth Menswear Collection presented with a film directed by Nagisa Kodama, on June 22nd, as part of digital Paris Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by Earth – as the greatest and most creative artist.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

“The theme for 22SS collection is “Dance with Earth,” and we attempted a collaboration with Earth, our beloved and magnificent artist. Structures and landscape created by Earth are majestic and intricate, and gives us the illusion that perhaps each one of them was made with intention. If Earth was to be considered an artist, she would be the greatest and most creative existence. The mystical landscape where the rippling waves hit the shoreline and the forest blend and disappear beautifully is expressed through layers in a linen jacket with a print of beautiful flowers that are both strong and transient, and this gradually changes into a shirt to propose a new style that has never been seen before.” – from TAAKK